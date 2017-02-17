Rep. Jordan confronts protesters but ...

Rep. Jordan confronts protesters but finds no common ground

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan acknowledged protesters outside two events in his home district Monday -- a break with many other Capitol Hill colleagues who have largely avoided such scenes -- but was met with shouts of disapproval. The Ohio Republican, a 10-year veteran of the House and one of its most ardent conservatives, spoke with what his staff and protesters estimated were upward of 150 demonstrators in Marion, Ohio, at the historic home of former President Warren G. Harding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quarry Park Sun Fish 1
igs energy scam (Feb '09) Feb 6 cmhtaz1979 21
Sawyer-Ludwig Park Caves? (Aug '10) Feb 5 gchase 3
Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15) Feb 1 Big t 32
Frank perry former mayor Dec '16 Wondering 1
marion safe? (Feb '14) Dec '16 heads up 10
Arica woods Dec '16 wtfever 10
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,034,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC