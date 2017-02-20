Officers respond to Facebook message,...

Officers respond to Facebook message, provide homework help

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Police officers live by a common calling - to protect and serve. The best ones come through regardless of the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After Sh... Tue Cop Crock 1
Quarry Park Feb 19 Fish 1
igs energy scam (Feb '09) Feb 6 cmhtaz1979 21
Sawyer-Ludwig Park Caves? (Aug '10) Feb 5 gchase 3
Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15) Feb 1 Big t 32
Frank perry former mayor Dec '16 Wondering 1
marion safe? (Feb '14) Dec '16 heads up 10
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC