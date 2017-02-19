Jordan honors Harding, Hayes on Presidents Day
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan will observe Presidents Day on Monday with visits to two presidential homes in his district in Marion and Fremont. Mr. Jordan will meet with students and attendees and encourage a greater appreciation for Ohio's presidential history, at the homes of President Warren G. Harding in Marion and Rutherford B. Hayes in Fremont, he said in a prepared statement from his office.
