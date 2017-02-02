Crowds gathered for Groundhog Day for...

Crowds gathered for Groundhog Day forecast

Thursday Feb 2

The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog are set to announce whether the rodent will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise, just before 7:30am Thursday.

