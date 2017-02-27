Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homewor...

Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After She Messaged Police Department on Facebook

There are 1 comment on the Yahoo! story from Tuesday Feb 21, titled Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After She Messaged Police Department on Facebook. In it, Yahoo! reports that:

A 10-year-old Ohio girl took to heart the old adage, "if you need help, find a police officer," seeking out local cops to lend a hand in solving her tricky math homework . Lena Draper, 10, of Heritage Elementary School in Marion, was struggling with the order of operations unit in her math class late one night, when she decided to go online to look for help .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cop Crock

Columbus, OH

#1 Tuesday Feb 21
This is pathetic.

First of all, what is a ten year old child doing up at 1:50 in the morning? A smart cop would have told her to go to bed.

Second, not only did he botch the math, but he also does not know the plural form of "parenthsis".

The fact is that police departments have policies that prohibit hiring intelligent people as cops. That is probably not necessary in Marion.

----------

A man whose bid to become a police officer was rejected after he scored too high on an intelligence test has lost an appeal in his federal lawsuit against the city.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld a lower court's decision that the city did not discriminate against Robert Jordan because the same standards were applied to everyone who took the test.

"This kind of puts an official face on discrimination in America against people of a certain class," Jordan said today from his Waterford home. "I maintain you have no more control over your basic intelligence than your eye color or your gender or anything else."

He said he does not plan to take any further legal action.

Jordan, a 49-year-old college graduate, took the exam in 1996 and scored 33 points, the equivalent of an IQ of 125. But New London police interviewed only candidates who scored 20 to 27, on the theory that those who scored too high could get bored with police work and leave soon after undergoing costly training.

The average score nationally for police officers is 21 to 22, the equivalent of an IQ of 104, or just a little above average.

Jordan alleged his rejection from the police force was discrimination. He sued the city, saying his civil rights were violated because he was denied equal protection under the law.

But the U.S. District Court found that New London had "shown a rational basis for the policy." In a ruling dated Aug. 23, the 2nd Circuit agreed. The court said the policy might be unwise but was a rational way to reduce job turnover.

http://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-barring-hi...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quarry Park Feb 19 Fish 1
igs energy scam (Feb '09) Feb 6 cmhtaz1979 21
Sawyer-Ludwig Park Caves? (Aug '10) Feb 5 gchase 3
Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15) Feb 1 Big t 32
Frank perry former mayor Dec '16 Wondering 1
marion safe? (Feb '14) Dec '16 heads up 10
Arica woods Dec '16 wtfever 10
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Marion, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC