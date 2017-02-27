Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After She Messaged Police Department on Facebook
There are 1 comment on the Yahoo! story from Tuesday Feb 21, titled Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After She Messaged Police Department on Facebook. In it, Yahoo! reports that:
A 10-year-old Ohio girl took to heart the old adage, "if you need help, find a police officer," seeking out local cops to lend a hand in solving her tricky math homework . Lena Draper, 10, of Heritage Elementary School in Marion, was struggling with the order of operations unit in her math class late one night, when she decided to go online to look for help .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yahoo!.
|
#1 Tuesday Feb 21
This is pathetic.
First of all, what is a ten year old child doing up at 1:50 in the morning? A smart cop would have told her to go to bed.
Second, not only did he botch the math, but he also does not know the plural form of "parenthsis".
The fact is that police departments have policies that prohibit hiring intelligent people as cops. That is probably not necessary in Marion.
----------
A man whose bid to become a police officer was rejected after he scored too high on an intelligence test has lost an appeal in his federal lawsuit against the city.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld a lower court's decision that the city did not discriminate against Robert Jordan because the same standards were applied to everyone who took the test.
"This kind of puts an official face on discrimination in America against people of a certain class," Jordan said today from his Waterford home. "I maintain you have no more control over your basic intelligence than your eye color or your gender or anything else."
He said he does not plan to take any further legal action.
Jordan, a 49-year-old college graduate, took the exam in 1996 and scored 33 points, the equivalent of an IQ of 125. But New London police interviewed only candidates who scored 20 to 27, on the theory that those who scored too high could get bored with police work and leave soon after undergoing costly training.
The average score nationally for police officers is 21 to 22, the equivalent of an IQ of 104, or just a little above average.
Jordan alleged his rejection from the police force was discrimination. He sued the city, saying his civil rights were violated because he was denied equal protection under the law.
But the U.S. District Court found that New London had "shown a rational basis for the policy." In a ruling dated Aug. 23, the 2nd Circuit agreed. The court said the policy might be unwise but was a rational way to reduce job turnover.
http://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-barring-hi...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quarry Park
|Feb 19
|Fish
|1
|igs energy scam (Feb '09)
|Feb 6
|cmhtaz1979
|21
|Sawyer-Ludwig Park Caves? (Aug '10)
|Feb 5
|gchase
|3
|Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|Big t
|32
|Frank perry former mayor
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|marion safe? (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|heads up
|10
|Arica woods
|Dec '16
|wtfever
|10
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC