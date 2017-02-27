There are on the Yahoo! story from Tuesday Feb 21, titled Cop Helps Girl, 10, With Math Homework After She Messaged Police Department on Facebook. In it, Yahoo! reports that:

A 10-year-old Ohio girl took to heart the old adage, "if you need help, find a police officer," seeking out local cops to lend a hand in solving her tricky math homework . Lena Draper, 10, of Heritage Elementary School in Marion, was struggling with the order of operations unit in her math class late one night, when she decided to go online to look for help .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yahoo!.