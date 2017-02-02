Buckeye Chuck: 6 more weeks of winter
Buckeye Chuck says 6 more weeks of winter Buckeye Chuck, Ohio's official weather-forecasting groundhog, predicts six more weeks of winter. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2jZgo2E Doreen Smith of New Richland, Ohio takes a picture of Marion's own Buckeye Chuck after he predicted another six weeks of winter on Thursday morning at WMRN radio station.
