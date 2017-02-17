When is Groundhog Day 2017?

When is Groundhog Day 2017?

Cleveland.com

Groundhog Day falls on Feb. 2 this year, a Thursday. Will the nation's weather-prognosticating rodents see their shadows that day, thus ensuring six more weeks of winter? Or will it be cloudy, a harbinger of an early spring? Pennsylvania's Punxatawney Phil is the Don of spring weather soothsayers.

