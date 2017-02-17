When is Groundhog Day 2017?
Groundhog Day falls on Feb. 2 this year, a Thursday. Will the nation's weather-prognosticating rodents see their shadows that day, thus ensuring six more weeks of winter? Or will it be cloudy, a harbinger of an early spring? Pennsylvania's Punxatawney Phil is the Don of spring weather soothsayers.
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quarry Park
|Sun
|Fish
|1
|igs energy scam (Feb '09)
|Feb 6
|cmhtaz1979
|21
|Sawyer-Ludwig Park Caves? (Aug '10)
|Feb 5
|gchase
|3
|Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|Big t
|32
|Frank perry former mayor
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|1
|marion safe? (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|heads up
|10
|Arica woods
|Dec '16
|wtfever
|10
