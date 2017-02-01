Driver killed when 1928 car hits tree in Marion County

A man driving a 1928 Ford Model A lost control of the historic vehicle and died after crashing into a tree about 15 miles west of Marion early Sunday, the State Highway Patrol said. Thomas K. Young, 53, of LaRue, Ohio, was driving the 89-year-old car, which wasn't equipped with seat belts, westbound on Route 95 east of LaRue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.