Do you know Jane Doe? Model released in hopes of identifying crime victim

56 min ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine released these pictures of a facial reconstruction of Jane Doe, who is believed to have been the first victim of suspected serial killer Shawn Grate. Her body was found in 2007.

