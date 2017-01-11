Do you know Jane Doe? Model released in hopes of identifying crime victim
Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine released these pictures of a facial reconstruction of Jane Doe, who is believed to have been the first victim of suspected serial killer Shawn Grate. Her body was found in 2007.
