Authorities hope reconstructed face will lead to identity of woman found slain in Marion County
Authorities hope that a facial reconstruction made to match the skeletal remains of a woman whose remains were found near Marion in 2007 will help identify her and lead to evidence that she is a victim of a confessed Ashland serial killer. Shawn Grate, who in 2007 lived near the area in Marion County where the remains were found, confessed last year to killing the woman and three others.
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know autumn Schwab (Mar '15)
|Jan 5
|Talon Fawbush
|29
|Frank perry former mayor
|Dec 27
|Wondering
|1
|marion safe? (Feb '14)
|Dec 27
|heads up
|10
|Arica woods
|Dec 14
|wtfever
|10
|Cardington Yutaka Technologies (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|221
|Jody Shuster Fogle
|Nov '16
|No fool
|2
|8 Sisters Bakery still open on 309?
|Nov '16
|Garlic Jr
|1
