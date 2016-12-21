PUCO schedules local public hearings for Aqua Ohio rate increase application
COLUMBUS, OHIO The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio today scheduled three local public hearings to provide customers an opportunity to express their views on Aqua Ohio's proposed rate increase. The local public hearings are scheduled as follows: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Ashtabula Township Office, Meeting Room 2718 North Ridge Road East Ashtabula, Ohio 44004 Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Harding High School, Community Room 1500 Harding Highway East Marion, Ohio 43302 Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:00 p.m. Ohio History Connection, Cardinal Classroom 800 E. 17th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43211 Consumers may also submit comments online at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or by mail addressed to 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215.
