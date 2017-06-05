Traffic stop leads to drug traffickin...

Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in McCracken Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Two people are behind bars in McCracken County, Kentucky after a traffic stop led to a drug trafficking arrest on Sunday, June 11. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan for traffic violations on Irvin Cobb Drive on Sunday afternoon. Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Ariel D. Tinsley, 24, of Salem, Kentucky, and the passenger, Jeremy M. Tabor, 35, of Marion, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
randi williamson (May '16) 1 hr Dontcare 17
Burger King coming to Marion! 3 hr BK Expert 1
David jenkins 6 hr Bgb 4
I'm Chris Harvey 17 hr Chris Harvey 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 17 hr Taxpayer 869
Eddie Lee Sun Yes I do 2
Some jenkins guy stealing sh$! Sun Kenny 1
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Marion, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC