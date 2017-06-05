Music Fest will bring big name talent to Crittenden County

The Crittenden Press If the Tradewater Music Fest is a success, the whole community will win, says promoter Russell Edwards. A music lover with connections to some country artists, Edwards has jumped into the backwoods concert business and will host what he hopes is a 5,000-fan event in September on his farm between Marion and Providence a seasonal hunting preserve that's home to his Winghaven Lodge.

