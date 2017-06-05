Music Fest will bring big name talent to Crittenden County
The Crittenden Press If the Tradewater Music Fest is a success, the whole community will win, says promoter Russell Edwards. A music lover with connections to some country artists, Edwards has jumped into the backwoods concert business and will host what he hopes is a 5,000-fan event in September on his farm between Marion and Providence a seasonal hunting preserve that's home to his Winghaven Lodge.
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|randi williamson (May '16)
|1 hr
|Dontcare
|17
|Burger King coming to Marion!
|3 hr
|BK Expert
|1
|David jenkins
|6 hr
|Bgb
|4
|I'm Chris Harvey
|17 hr
|Chris Harvey
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Taxpayer
|869
|Eddie Lee
|Sun
|Yes I do
|2
|Some jenkins guy stealing sh$!
|Sun
|Kenny
|1
