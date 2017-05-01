Red Flag Warnings Issued For Central, Eastern Kentucky
Many counties in central and eastern Kentucky are under red flag warnings until 8 p.m. Monday night. The Kentucky Forestry Services and local firefighters are discouraging people from doing any burning.
