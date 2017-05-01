Red Flag Warnings Issued For Central,...

Red Flag Warnings Issued For Central, Eastern Kentucky

Monday Apr 10

Many counties in central and eastern Kentucky are under red flag warnings until 8 p.m. Monday night. The Kentucky Forestry Services and local firefighters are discouraging people from doing any burning.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Crittenden County was issued at May 03 at 12:21PM EDT

