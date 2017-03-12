Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on US 60 near Marion, KY

A man is dead after a collision that took place around 11:46 p.m. around 2.5 miles east of Marion, Ky. According to the Kentucky State Police, the preliminary investigation of this single-vehicle crash revealed that Logan Bingham, 20 of Marion, Ky, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet passenger car heading westbound on US 60. Bingham's vehicle, ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree for reasons unknown at this time.

