Single-vehicle collision in Marion, KY sends 1 to hospital

Oct 1, 2016

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a one-vehicle, injury collision that occurred on US 60 in Crittenden County on Friday, September 30. Troopers received the report of the collision at 3:47 p.m. Friday, and a preliminary investigation revealed that Angela Darnell, 37, of Cadiz, Kentucky, was driving a 1995 Lincoln westbound on US 60. Darnell lost control of her vehicle, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. A passenger, Sharon Darnell, 60, of Marion, Kentucky, was transported to Western Baptist in Paducah due to injuries sustained in the collision.

