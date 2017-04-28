What we don't know about Trump's tax plan

Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin brief reporters on Trump's tax plan at the White House on Wednesday. Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin brief reporters on Trump's tax plan at the White House on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.