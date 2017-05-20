10-year-old sexually assaulted, impregnated
MARION, IN - A man is in custody after police say he molested and impregnated a 10-year-old in Indiana. Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan K Parker
|Jul 2
|Deathsearch97
|1
|Former Marion resident on NBC Sports Outdoors (May '15)
|Jun 20
|Docloney
|7
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun '17
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Is Matter Park safe to hang in?
|May '17
|VisitingFriend
|1
|Two of the worst female's
|Apr '17
|Dokken
|1
|murder on 6th st (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Mlahr
|17
|Celebs support James Dean museum (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|John
|28
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC