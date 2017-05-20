10-year-old sexually assaulted, impre...

10-year-old sexually assaulted, impregnated

May 20, 2017

MARION, IN - A man is in custody after police say he molested and impregnated a 10-year-old in Indiana. Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges.

