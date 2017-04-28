What we don't know about Trump's tax plan
Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin brief reporters on Trump's tax plan at the White House on Wednesday. Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin brief reporters on Trump's tax plan at the White House on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two of the worst female's
|5 hr
|Dokken
|1
|murder on 6th st (Dec '10)
|Apr 13
|Mlahr
|17
|Celebs support James Dean museum (Nov '06)
|Mar '17
|John
|28
|Looking for someone who cleans houses. Any reco...
|Mar '17
|Igotyouone
|2
|1985 murder of 14 year old girl (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randall Black
|28
|Aubrey Dale
|Feb '17
|sad
|1
|American Woodmark sucks (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Tina48
|9
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC