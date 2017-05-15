Creighton Wins Best Of Show

Sarah Welch, judge for the 2017 Grant County Art Association's Annual Spring Fine Art Show in Marion, awarded best of show to a landscape painting titled "First Snow Aspen Creek" by local artist Steve Creighton. Creighton's painting was the top selection from the numerous entries in the association's Spring Fine Art Show, which included works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, drawing, mixed media, photography and sculpture.

