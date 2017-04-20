Big band bash on tap for choir's performance

On May 6, the Greenfield Community Choir presents "Swingin' the Night Away" at Trinity Park United Methodist Church, 207 W. Park Ave. Doors for this dinner theater performance open at 6 p.m.; the meal begins at 6:30 p.m. "Swingin' the Night Away" celebrates the music of the 30s, 40s and 50s, including the big band era. On the performance set list are "Jump, Jive and Wail," "Blue Skies," "The Theme from Route 66" and a solo performance by Ellen Welk of "God Bless the Child" - made famous by blues singer Billie Holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.