Troubled charity reveals transformati...

Troubled charity reveals transformation with new look, new direction

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

MARION, Ind. - One year after Eyewitness News first started investigating widespread problems at the Grant County Rescue Mission , new leadership continues a top-to-bottom overhaul to improve the charity and regain trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aubrey Dale Feb 21 sad 1
American Woodmark sucks (Jul '12) Feb 19 Tina48 9
Man in tu-tu (Aug '12) Feb '17 Zachary 8
Searching for adoptees Brenda and Ida Osborn th... (Jul '11) Feb '17 janfletcher 3
Getting Marion General Hospitals Non-Profit sta... Feb '17 Hate MGH 1
Lacey Lester? (Jun '15) Jan '17 Concerned citzen 2
Donovan lamb Jan '17 Staycee 2
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Marion, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,656,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC