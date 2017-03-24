Police, Fire a " March 24
Kohls, 550 Fry Road: Police responded at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shoplifting. A man was arrested and issues a summons to appear in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|murder on 6th st (Dec '10)
|Apr 13
|Mlahr
|17
|Celebs support James Dean museum (Nov '06)
|Mar 28
|John
|28
|Looking for someone who cleans houses. Any reco...
|Mar 24
|Igotyouone
|2
|1985 murder of 14 year old girl (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Randall Black
|28
|Aubrey Dale
|Feb '17
|sad
|1
|American Woodmark sucks (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Tina48
|9
|Man in tu-tu (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Zachary
|8
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC