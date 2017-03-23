One dead in Grant County car-train collision
In a release, investigators said Matthew Scott Vetor II, Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene after car he was driving crashed into the train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for someone who cleans houses. Any reco...
|Fri
|Igotyouone
|2
|1985 murder of 14 year old girl (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Randall Black
|28
|Aubrey Dale
|Feb '17
|sad
|1
|American Woodmark sucks (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Tina48
|9
|Man in tu-tu (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Zachary
|8
|Searching for adoptees Brenda and Ida Osborn th... (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|janfletcher
|3
|Getting Marion General Hospitals Non-Profit sta...
|Feb '17
|Hate MGH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC