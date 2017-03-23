Indiana couple caught in Wyoming with 48 pounds of marijuana
Southern Wyoming police say a couple arrested in possession of 48 pounds of marijuana purchased in Oregon was planning on selling it in Indiana. The Rawlins Daily Times reported Friday that 59-year-old Michael Ellet and 24-year-old Monica Milliner from Marion, Indiana, each face charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for someone who cleans houses. Any reco...
|Fri
|Igotyouone
|2
|1985 murder of 14 year old girl (Aug '09)
|Mar 21
|Randall Black
|28
|Aubrey Dale
|Feb '17
|sad
|1
|American Woodmark sucks (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Tina48
|9
|Man in tu-tu (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Zachary
|8
|Searching for adoptees Brenda and Ida Osborn th... (Jul '11)
|Feb '17
|janfletcher
|3
|Getting Marion General Hospitals Non-Profit sta...
|Feb '17
|Hate MGH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC