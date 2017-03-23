Indiana couple caught in Wyoming with...

Indiana couple caught in Wyoming with 48 pounds of marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Southern Wyoming police say a couple arrested in possession of 48 pounds of marijuana purchased in Oregon was planning on selling it in Indiana. The Rawlins Daily Times reported Friday that 59-year-old Michael Ellet and 24-year-old Monica Milliner from Marion, Indiana, each face charges of felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for someone who cleans houses. Any reco... Fri Igotyouone 2
1985 murder of 14 year old girl (Aug '09) Mar 21 Randall Black 28
Aubrey Dale Feb '17 sad 1
American Woodmark sucks (Jul '12) Feb '17 Tina48 9
Man in tu-tu (Aug '12) Feb '17 Zachary 8
Searching for adoptees Brenda and Ida Osborn th... (Jul '11) Feb '17 janfletcher 3
Getting Marion General Hospitals Non-Profit sta... Feb '17 Hate MGH 1
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marion, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC