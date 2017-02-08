Indiana Hospital Installs Carestream's Clinical Collaboration...
Marion General Hospital recently implemented Carestream Health's Clinical Collaboration Platform that includes enterprise imaging, vendor-neutral archiving, Vue Motion universal viewer and advanced Vue Reporting module. The radiology and IT staff evaluated eight suppliers and unanimously selected Carestream, according to John Wiggins, the hospital's IT Technical Services Manager.
