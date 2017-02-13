Grant Co. police searching for suspec...

Grant Co. police searching for suspect charged with child molesting

Next Story Prev Story
Feb 13, 2017 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Prosecutors say a teenage girl came forward last year and told a school police officer that 47-year-old Robert McMinn molested her multiple times. Court documents say the incidents happened several years ago in Marion, when the child was five or six-years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aubrey Dale Feb 21 sad 1
American Woodmark sucks (Jul '12) Feb 19 Tina48 9
Man in tu-tu (Aug '12) Feb 14 Zachary 8
Searching for adoptees Brenda and Ida Osborn th... (Jul '11) Feb '17 janfletcher 3
Getting Marion General Hospitals Non-Profit sta... Feb '17 Hate MGH 1
Lacey Lester? (Jun '15) Jan '17 Concerned citzen 2
Donovan lamb Jan '17 Staycee 2
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Marion, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC