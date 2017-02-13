Grant Co. police searching for suspect charged with child molesting
Prosecutors say a teenage girl came forward last year and told a school police officer that 47-year-old Robert McMinn molested her multiple times. Court documents say the incidents happened several years ago in Marion, when the child was five or six-years old.
