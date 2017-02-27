Grant Co. man accused of animal cruelty

Tornado Watch issued February 28 at 3:59PM EST expiring February 28 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter Flash Flood Watch issued February 28 at 12:01PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:09AM EST expiring March 3 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:04AM EST expiring March 6 at 11:30AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:04AM EST expiring March 4 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:04AM EST expiring March 4 at 11:17PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued February 28 at 10:04AM EST expiring March 4 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, ... (more)

