Reverend C. Vaughn Murray

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Daily Reporter

Reverend C. Vaughn Murray, 94, of Greenfield, passed away January 1, 2017, at Hancock Regional Hospital, in Greenfield. He was born on May 3, 1922, in Jackson, Mich., as the son of Charlie Murray and Edith Murray.

