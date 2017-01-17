Mother of slain Owen Collins sentence...

Mother of slain Owen Collins sentenced for meth charge

Tuesday Jan 17

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. The mother of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found burned in a woods in rural Wells County was sentenced Tuesday for a drug charge in line with a plea deal that found her free of a high-level neglect count and five other felonies related to his death.

