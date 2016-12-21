Workers at endangered Indiana plant feel forgotten by Trump
Blake Hancock of Marion, Ind., poses outside his union's meeting hall in Huntington, Ind., on Tuesday. Hancock works at the United Technologies Electronic Controls factory in Huntington along with his mother and aunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family dollar on Bradford
|Nov '16
|Nice bod
|1
|john walsh (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Dru gwen
|5
|murder on 6th st (Dec '10)
|Oct '16
|Fbryant
|16
|Lying Donald Trump (May '16)
|Oct '16
|Bird blacl
|3
|Marion High School students rally behind friend...
|Oct '16
|Sassy cat dude
|2
|Girl named Chelsea- (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|truth 1
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10)
|Sep '16
|Truth
|95
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC