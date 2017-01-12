PD: Man passed fake money at 10 Mario...

PD: Man passed fake money at 10 Marion stores

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: TheIndyChannel

Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 29 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 30 at 2:30AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued December 27 at 1:54PM EST expiring December 29 at 7:45PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued December 28 at 10:24AM EST expiring December 29 at 5:30PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley MARION, Ind. -- The Marion Police Department is looking for a man who they say has been passing counterfeit $100 bills at several local businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family dollar on Bradford Nov '16 Nice bod 1
john walsh (Feb '16) Oct '16 Dru gwen 5
murder on 6th st (Dec '10) Oct '16 Fbryant 16
Lying Donald Trump (May '16) Oct '16 Bird blacl 3
News Marion High School students rally behind friend... Oct '16 Sassy cat dude 2
Girl named Chelsea- (Sep '12) Oct '16 truth 1 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Indiana (D... (Oct '10) Sep '16 Truth 95
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Marion, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,230 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC