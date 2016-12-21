Gloria Loring, plus Pure Imagination: Next on TVC

Singer/actress Gloria Loring will join us on a brand new edition of TV CONFIDENTIAL, airing Dec. 9-12 at the following times and venues: Share-a-Vision Radio San Francisco Bay Area Friday 12/9 7pm ET, 4pm PT 10pm ET, 7pm PT Click on the Listen Live button at KSAV.org Use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in KSAV Hear us on the KSAV channel on CX Radio Brazil Hear us on your cell phone or landline number by dialing 712-432-4235 Indiana Talks Marion, IN Saturday 12/10 8pm ET, 5pm PT Sunday 12/11 6pm ET, 3pm PT Click on the player at IndianaTalks.com or use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in Indiana Talks KSCO AM-1080 and FM-104.1 San Jose, Santa Cruz and Salinas, CA KOMY AM-1340 La Selva Beach and Watsonville, CA Sunday 12/11 9am ET, 6am PT Also streaming at KSCO.com or use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in KSCO KHMB AM-1710 KHMV-LP 100.9 FM Half Moon Bay, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Child of Television.