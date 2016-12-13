13 Investigates wins duPont - Columbi...

13 Investigates wins duPont - Columbia Award for rescue mission investigation

Wednesday Dec 14

Bob Segall and the 13 Investigates team were awarded the prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for an investigation into the Grant County Rescue Mission by Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. The homeless shelter in Marion, Indiana apologized and promised to correct the widespread problems 13 Investigates caught on camera during a 9-month investigation.

Marion, IN

