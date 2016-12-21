Grant County Rescue Mission issues ur...

Grant County Rescue Mission issues urgent plea

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Grant County's largest homeless shelter is filled with lots of new staff and new volunteers - bringing new energy to the Rescue Mission. Men's program director Neal Kirby often spends 12- and 14-hour days working at the Mission - sometimes extending those hours to visit a sick shelter resident at the hospital.

