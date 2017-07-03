Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 in So...

Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 in South Korea

Samsung will recycle Galaxy Note 7 phones in South Korea after the company recalled the phones for reports of batteries catching fire. Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 phone in South Korea for $611 Samsung will recycle Galaxy Note 7 phones in South Korea after the company recalled the phones for reports of batteries catching fire.

