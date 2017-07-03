Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 in South Korea
Samsung will recycle Galaxy Note 7 phones in South Korea after the company recalled the phones for reports of batteries catching fire. Samsung to sell recycled Note 7 phone in South Korea for $611 Samsung will recycle Galaxy Note 7 phones in South Korea after the company recalled the phones for reports of batteries catching fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy Independence Day Lets Raise TAX
|24 min
|parasites
|5
|Tiffany Shirley
|1 hr
|fail
|10
|Knights of Columbus Fireworks
|2 hr
|On the side
|4
|Democrats; out of your money
|Sun
|pornstar
|4
|Gangs and drugs
|Sun
|Buzzkill
|9
|Are there vany good civil attorneys in Marion?
|Jul 1
|NO ON VERITY
|9
|Marionna
|Jul 1
|Jon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC