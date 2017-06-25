Parkland group off to Ondessonk

Parkland College's Staerkel Planetarium, the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society and the Twin City Amateur Astronomers from Bloomington-Normal are joining forces to offer total eclipse programs at a place called Camp Ondessonk. Planetarium Director Dave Leake said one of the best places to view the Aug. 21 total eclipse is in the middle of nowhere.

