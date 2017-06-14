Oscar Lopez Rivera will see 'Hamilton' in August - with Miranda starring?
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs songs from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Lin-Manuel Miranda performs songs from best original song nominee "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ac/dc flick of the switch
|1 hr
|Buzzkill
|4
|Jaymie Groves gagas
|6 hr
|Whoisthat
|45
|The Hood Park (Monroe/Liberty st area)
|6 hr
|Forest
|15
|tv repair
|12 hr
|Buzzkill
|2
|Abbie Norman
|Tue
|Scary
|10
|Sarah Kane/ Walgreens dc
|Mon
|Not even a little...
|28
|eric phillips (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Lawman
|41
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC