Paducah, KY woman dies in crash in Marion, IL
According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital from injuries she received in a crash. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 13 and Redco Drive in Marion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
