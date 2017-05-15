Paducah, KY woman dies in crash in Ma...

Paducah, KY woman dies in crash in Marion, IL

Thursday May 11

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital from injuries she received in a crash. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 13 and Redco Drive in Marion.

