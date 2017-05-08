Deputies investigate weekend shooting

Deputies investigate weekend shooting

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Pit Stop Bar on Route 37 south of Marion. The victim is recovering from injuries.

