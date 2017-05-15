At Southern Illinois Raceway, racing is a family affair
Second-generation racer Peyton Walker, 12, of Paducah, Kentucky, sits on his car awaiting the start of hot-laps Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Southern Illinois Raceway in Marion. "I like to go fast," Walker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Egyptian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fishing strip pits
|13 min
|Cooksey
|7
|Met a girl said her name was andrea
|55 min
|Mike
|3
|7-13 Year Ago, Marion High School Girls Were th...
|3 hr
|Buzzkill
|17
|eric phillips (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Twattywaffles
|34
|Abraham Lincoln a Republican (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|oyggkg
|10
|Best Joke ever
|19 hr
|Bob
|36
|Truth Hurts
|20 hr
|NO ON VERITY
|28
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC