WTF: Kid drives solo across Outback; coin flip decides president

Monday Apr 24

Outback police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was almost a third of his way toward driving solo across Australia. The unlicensed boy had driven more than 800 miles from his home in Kendall on the east coast when he was stopped by traffic police Saturday on the Barrier Highway near the remote mining town of Broken Hill.

