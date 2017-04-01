White House lawyer's ex-client list includes a convicted terrorist
White House lawyer's ex-client list includes a convicted terrorist Lawyer had worked for Jones Day, where clients included a terrorist and a former governor. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nIwy32 This undated booking photo released by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office shows Khalid Ali-M Aldawsari, who has since been convicted of plotting a terror attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|marion rec soccer
|1 hr
|rocker
|11
|USA lets have open borders now
|5 hr
|dont tread on me
|66
|family lawn care
|6 hr
|park in driveway
|3
|Truth Hurts
|13 hr
|Ace ventura
|18
|Farmers bank (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|Taloofy
|19
|Rv shop next to Dees pets
|Fri
|Jack
|9
|Who was the rapper who had a little show on the...
|Thu
|Robert
|11
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC