Otters to Hold Otterbelle and Mascot Tryouts
The team is also looking for people to portray Evan and Eva Otter during games and events at the ballpark. The Otters will open the regular season in Marion, Illinois on May 12 against the Southern Illinois Miners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marion Basketball
|2 hr
|Paul
|1
|marion rec soccer
|2 hr
|Peter
|29
|Stormriders (May '15)
|4 hr
|MrKnowItAll
|13
|Shooting in Marion
|14 hr
|NotSurprise
|6
|Leah Holderbaum
|19 hr
|No shame
|3
|Huge fight last night on west college st. (3-23...
|20 hr
|DumbItDown
|17
|New Police Chief (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|You Know It
|145
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC