Farmers' markets ready to open
Kankakee will open its season at 8 a.m. Saturday with an opening musical performance by former contestant on "The Voice" and Momence native Lupe Carroll. As in past years, it will set up in the parking lot near the intersection of Merchant Street and Schuyler Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rural king in Marion
|12 hr
|Buzzkill
|21
|7-13 Year Ago, Marion High School Girls Were th...
|12 hr
|burnit
|15
|Enterprise Car Rental
|13 hr
|Abcd
|2
|Stormrider spreading diseases
|15 hr
|Yyuio
|6
|Pull down pants
|17 hr
|startski
|1
|eric phillips (Jan '16)
|Thu
|FOREVER FAITH
|27
|Business gone
|Wed
|justwondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC