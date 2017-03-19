Students build their skills from the ground up
Since the start of last year, 11 students – nine seniors and two juniors – from Marion High School have been gathering for 21 2 hours each school day to work on the construction of a new home. Lester James, the school's building trades instructor, is helping students with the construction process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holderbaum
|5 hr
|Gym rat
|12
|Waltz (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|resident
|30
|Where the gay and lesbian bars/clubs at?
|Sat
|janet
|49
|Ugly new building
|Sat
|Meloftarth original
|4
|Need a beautiful girl to help win my love back
|Sat
|Buzzkill
|14
|Cheating women in Marion
|Fri
|Trutru
|3
|Aisin mfg (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Whoa
|43
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC