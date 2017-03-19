Students build their skills from the ...

Students build their skills from the ground up

Since the start of last year, 11 students – nine seniors and two juniors – from Marion High School have been gathering for 21 2 hours each school day to work on the construction of a new home. Lester James, the school's building trades instructor, is helping students with the construction process.

