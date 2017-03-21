Pacing off in Steel Beam's 'Don't Drink the Water'
Foreign service worker Axel Magee , left, attempts to defuse a gift from the Communists along with American tourists Walter , center, and Marion in Steel Beam Theatre's revival of Woody Allen's Cold War comedy "Don't Drink the Water." It needs a brisk pace to be effective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rural king in Marion
|1 hr
|One for FUN
|12
|4 hours a day jobs?
|2 hr
|TRUMPTURDS
|3
|Divorce process
|3 hr
|topsy turvy
|2
|marion rec soccer
|3 hr
|Soccer mom
|5
|Holderbaum
|4 hr
|Justin
|32
|State police arrest near marion jr high
|13 hr
|wow
|2
|prison more democrats or GOPers
|14 hr
|Buzzkill
|5
Find what you want!
Search Marion Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC