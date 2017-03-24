Marion man dies in house fire

Marion man dies in house fire

Friday Mar 24

Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke said the victim was a 78 year old man. The fire was reported about 3:30 yesterday afternoon, at the corner of Trolley Line and Pennsylvania roads.

