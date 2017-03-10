Four sentenced in Williamson Co. on d...

Four sentenced in Williamson Co. on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WJPF-AM Carterville

On March 6, 27 year old Cody Parks, of Marion, 32 year old Amanda Pulliam, of Marion, and 29 year old Wesley Miller, of Herrin all pled guilty on unrelated Methamphetamine charges. Parks was sentenced to two years in state prison for the possession of meth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJPF-AM Carterville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marion Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rural king in Marion 1 hr One for FUN 12
4 hours a day jobs? 2 hr TRUMPTURDS 3
Divorce process 3 hr topsy turvy 2
marion rec soccer 3 hr Soccer mom 5
Holderbaum 4 hr Justin 32
State police arrest near marion jr high 13 hr wow 2
prison more democrats or GOPers 14 hr Buzzkill 5
See all Marion Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marion Forum Now

Marion Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marion Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Marion, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC