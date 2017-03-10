Four sentenced in Williamson Co. on drug charges
On March 6, 27 year old Cody Parks, of Marion, 32 year old Amanda Pulliam, of Marion, and 29 year old Wesley Miller, of Herrin all pled guilty on unrelated Methamphetamine charges. Parks was sentenced to two years in state prison for the possession of meth.
