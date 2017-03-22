EXCHANGE: students build a house from...

EXCHANGE: students build a house from the ground up

Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Miami Herald

Since the start of last year, 11 students - nine seniors and two juniors - from Marion High School have been gathering for two and a half hours each school day to work on the construction of a new home. Lester James, the building trades instructor at MHS assisting the students with the construction process, said the project began after an open lot was donated from the city to the local high school.

